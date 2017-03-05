Former Blazers star Brandon Roy coaches Nathan Hale to state championship

Former Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. -- In his first season as a high school basketball head coach, former Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy won the ultimate prize.

Roy coached Nathan Hale (Seattle) to a 68-51 victory against Garfield -- Roy's alma mater -- on Saturday night in the Class 3A boys state championship game of the state of Washington.

Nathan Hale forward Michael Porter Jr., the top-ranked high school basketball player in the country by ESPN, scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Raiders.

Roy was hired in June 2016, taking over a school that won three games last season. Porter Jr. and his brother, Jontay, a highly regarded junior, transferred to Nathan Hale in August 2016 after their father, Michael Porter Sr.. was hired as an assistant coach at the University of Washington.

The Raiders' fourth victory over Garfield this season capped a perfect 27-0 campaign after they finished just 3-18 a year ago.

Nathan Hale trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Bulldogs 23-11 in the third quarter and never let the Bulldogs get closer than five in the fourth quarter. Porter capped the game with an emphatic one-hand slam dunk after he passed to himself off the backboard in the closing seconds.

Garfield slowed the pace in the first half and finished the second quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 29-26 lead into the break. But the Raiders knocked down three 3-pointers to begin the second half, and closed the third quarter on a 9-3 run.



J'Raan Brooks led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Jamon Kemp added 12.



PJ Fuller finished with 12 points, and Jontay Porter and Tre'Var Holland each chipped in 10 for the Raiders.

