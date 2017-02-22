Lakeridge basketball manager beats cancer, lives out dream on the court

Jimmy Li makes his basketball dreams come true (Photo: KGW)

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. -- Jimmy Li loves basketball.

He’s the manager on the Lakeridge High School boys basketball team.

“Jimmy knows everything about basketball, he knows everything about every high school basketball player,” said Lakeridge boys basketball coach Fred Gold. “He’s been a valuable asset to our program. He does far beyond the team manager role of getting water and stuff like that.”

He provides a scouting report before every game. Basketball has been his life, but it was taken away from him in 2012.

“I was misdiagnosed. First, they thought I had a stroke, then a disease and they finally came to the conclusion I had cancer,” said the 17-year-old student.

Doctors found a brain tumor. The cancer, and months of treatment had taken a toll on his body, affecting his mobility. He was told he would never be able to play basketball again.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. I lost 30 pounds going through it. I couldn’t eat. I didn’t have a social life, my life was in the hospital.”

Li is a survivor, beating cancer and he never gave up on his hoop dreams.

He got his shot in the Pacers’ final game of the regular season against Canby Tuesday night.

“Oh I cried, I teared up a little bit,” said Li.

He got the ball on the team’s first possession and he made the most of it, going coast to coast for a layup.

“I could never imagine a team manager suiting up and playing,” said Li. “It’s like the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s truly a blessing, almost like pure gold in my hands."

