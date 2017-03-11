Jefferson wins first 6A state title, 70-67 over Clackamas

Clackamas plays Jefferson for the 6A state title game on March 11, 2017 (Photo: Orlando Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Jefferson Democrats claimed its first OSAA 6A state title on Saturday at the Chiles Center in Portland.

The top-ranked Democrats came out with a 70-67 win over No. 3 Clackamas in a back-and–forth barnburner that featured 16 lead changes.

The game was tied at 34 at halftime and Jefferson took a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Democrats and Cavaliers traded the lead six times in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer from senior guard Geno West put Jefferson up 62-60 with 2:51 remaining and the Democrats held on in the final minutes.

Highlights: Jefferson outlasts Clackamas 70-67

West posted a game-high 28 points, including 12 made free throws. Guard Thomas Miles added 20 points for the Democrats.

Clackamas guard Elijah Gonzales, who scored 71 points in the first two games of the state tournament, finished with 22 points and shot just 1 of 6 from the 3-point line. Still, Gonzales’ 92 points set a 6A state tournament record.

But in the end, it was Jefferson who picked up the school’s first 6A state championship.

For a full box score, click here.

