PORTLAND, Ore. -- It's Week 2 of the high school football and there's another full slate of games on tap!

KGW will be at 11 games this evening and have highlights from the ground and Sky 8.

You can watch all the highlights on Friday Night Flights on KGW News at 11.

Here's tonight schedule:

Live streams

You can watch two games tonight via live stream courtesy of Oregon Sportsbeat.

Jesuit at Central Catholic

Lincoln at Clackamas

Game of the Week

The fans voted and St. Helens at Scappoose is our Game of the Week. Scappoose (1-0) is looking to avenge last season's 41-27 loss to their Highway 30 rival. Meanwhile, St. Helens (0-1) is looking to pick up its first win of the season.

KGW sports anchor Orlando Sanchez will be at this year's version of the Seven-Mile War and bring you all the highlights!

Highlights

In addition to the Game of the Week, we will have highlights from the ground of the following games:

Newberg at Centennial

South Medford at West Linn

Beaverton at Lake Oswego

Sheldon at Sunset

Tigard at Southridge

Sky 8 highlights

Sky 8 will also be out and about this evening. You can watch games from Sky 8 on KGW's Facebook page from 7-9 p.m. Sky 8 will make stops at the following games:

Hillsboro at Barlow

Camas at Sherwood

Reynolds at Liberty

Live blog

You can get live score updates from reporters and schools around the area here:

Live Blog Friday Night Flights Week 2

