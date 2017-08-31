Friday Night Flights logo (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The first week of the 2017 high school football season is here!

KGW will have highlights of 12 games from crews on the ground and Sky 8 overhead.

You can watch highlights and get a recap of all the action during Friday Night Flights on KGW News at 11.

Here's a breakdown of our coverage Friday night:

Game of the Week

The fans voted and the 97th annual Battle for the Bridge between West Linn and Oregon City will be the featured game on Friday Night Flights. Defending state champion West Linn is looking to start its title defense season strong, while Oregon City is looking for its first win in the rivalry since 2013. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

First football game - OC vs West Linn on Friday, September 1. pic.twitter.com/OOwVJC3KfE — ochspioneers (@ochspioneers) August 31, 2017

KGW will have a photographer on the ground to bring you the action.

Highlights

In addition to the Game of the Week, KGW will have photographers on the ground to bring you highlights of the following games:

South Eugene at Franklin (7 p.m.)

Lake Oswego at Lincoln (7 p.m.)

Rainier Beach (Wash.) at Madison (7 p.m.)

Camas at Central Catholic (7 p.m.)

Liberty at Hillsboro (7 p.m.)

Hermiston at Union (Wash.) (4:30 p.m.)

Sunset at Skyview (Wash.) (8 p.m.)

Sky 8 highlights

The Sky 8 helicopter will capture highlights from overhead at the following games. You can watch Sky 8 fly live from 7-9 p.m. on KGW's Facebook page.

Radford (Hawaii) at Centennial (7 p.m.)

Rainier Beach (Wash.) at Madison (7 p.m.)

South Eugene at Franklin (7 p.m.)

Sherwood at Westview (7 p.m.)

Tigard at Jesuit (7 p.m.)

Battle Ground (Wash.) at Beaverton (7 p.m.)

Live Updates

You can get live score updates from reporters and schools around the area here:

Live Blog Friday Night Flights Week 1

