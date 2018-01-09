KGW
Fall 2017 Top High School Sports Plays

KGW 12:12 PM. PST January 09, 2018

KGW has teamed up with Rapid Replay to showcase the Weekly Top Plays in local high school sports. Think your best highlights are worthy to make next week's poll? Capture your highlights of each game using the Rapid Replay mobile app. Or upload your highlight clip HERE.
 
 
VOTE NOW: Top Play of Fall 2017
Johnny Rodas-Hills, Lakeridge
Blake Dobson, Salem Academy
Ethan Wilborn, Beaverton
Chloe Brown, Southridge
Christian Janes, West Salem
Emma Treasure, Jesuit
Jaalen Owens, South Medford
Jeffery Nelson, Clackamas
Jesus Rodriguez, Woodburn
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

