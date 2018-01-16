KGW
Best plays of high school winter sports (so far)

KGW 10:37 AM. PST January 16, 2018

KGW has teamed up with Rapid Replay to showcase the Weekly Top Plays in local high school sports.

Think your best highlights are worthy to make next week's poll? Capture your highlights of each game using the Rapid Replay mobile app. Or upload your highlight clip HERE.
 

 
VOTE NOW: Top Play of ’17-’18 Winter Sports thus far
Kamaka Hepa, Jefferson
Elly Bankofier, Clackamas
Jared Bartunek, Lakeridge
Tanner Higgins, Henly
Boston Thompson, Nyssa
Adrien Birmingham, St. Mary’s (Medford)
Tyler Cochran, Cascade Christian
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

