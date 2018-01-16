Best plays of high school winter sports (so far)

App users: Tap here to view
KGW has teamed up with Rapid Replay to showcase the Weekly Top Plays in local high school sports.
Think your best highlights are worthy to make next week's poll? Capture your highlights of each game using the Rapid Replay mobile app. Or upload your highlight clip HERE.
VOTE NOW: Top Play of ’17-’18 Winter Sports thus far
Upload your highlight here to be nominated!
© 2018 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs