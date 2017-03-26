Final Four is set: Ducks vs. Tar Heels; Zags vs. Gamecocks

From left to right, North Carolina's Justin Jackson, Oregon's Jordan Bell, Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss and South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell. (Photos by Getty Images)

The Final Four is set. And in an unusual bit of geography, it'll be schools from neighboring states out west (Oregon, Gonzaga) against schools from neighboring states in the east (North Carolina, South Carolina).

The national semifinals in Phoenix will feature No. 1 seeds in the Bulldogs and Tar Heels, a No. 3 seed in the Ducks and the surprising 7-seed Gamecocks.

The first game Saturday will be South Carolina-Gonzaga, tipping off at 3:09 p.m. PT. Oregon-North Carolina will follow roughly 40 minutes after the completion of that game.

FINAL FOUR

Game 1: (7) South Carolina vs. (1) Gonzaga, 3:09 p.m.

Game 2: (3) Oregon vs. (1) North Carolina, 5:49 p.m.

TV: Both games on CBS

For the Tar Heels, it's a record 20th trip to the Final Four. Meanwhile, it's the first Final Four trip for Gonzaga coach Mark Few, Oregon coach Dana Altman and South Carolina coach Frank Martin.

Tar Heels lifted by sophomore reserve

North Carolina is back in the Final Four, thanks to — surprise! — Luke Maye.

The sophomore reserve hit the winning shot with 0.3 seconds left for a 75-73 win against Kentucky in the South Region championship game. It was part of a huge performance for Maye, who scored 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Maye's shot came seconds after Malik Monk hit a 3 to tie the game in a wild finish between the region's top two seeds.

Another injury for North Carolina guard

Bad news for North Carolina: Joel Berry II has another ankle injury.

Berry rolled his left ankle when he planted on a drive to the basket with 15:12 left in the first half. He came out of the game before heading to the locker room, though he returned to the bench with 11:15 left.

The junior point guard rolled his right ankle during the first-round win against Texas Southern.

South Carolina no stranger to upsets

The seventh-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks' run run to the Final Four included upsets of No. 4 seed Florida (on Sunday), 2-seed Duke — the preseason No. 1-ranked team — and 3-seed Baylor.

They'll have another shot in the Final Four against No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

