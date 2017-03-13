Everything you need to know to win your NCAA bracket

UCLA freshamn Lonzo Ball (Ethan Miller / Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

USA TODAY Sports provides a one-stop shop for the NCAA tournament with all the analysis and insight you'll need to win your office pool.

First off, you'll definitely need a bracket. You can print one here. Next, make sure you create your own bracket pool and invite your friends to join in our Bracket Challenge. Before we forget, let us introduce you to the 68 teams dancing this March and the No. 1 seeds: Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

VIDEO: Which teams have the best shot at making it to the Final Four

And here's some do's and dont's that you need to know before starting to fill out your NCAA tournament bracket.

Here's region-by-region breakdowns that dissect each team’s strengths/weaknesses, current winning/losing streak and each team’s best player or recipe for a win.

Region analysis: East | Midwest | South | West

Our colleagues at For The Win! were tracking the selection show as well. Here are 10 things you need to know for filling out your bracket. They also projected three big upsets in the opening round. And here are four teams that got unfairly underseeded in this year's Big Dance.

Expert picks: Nicole Auerbach | Scott Gleeson | Shelby Mast | Eddie Timanus

Now that you’re on the path to office pool success, there’s so much more if you want it.

Here's the best of USA TODAY Sports' NCAA tournament coverage:

NOSTALGIA: Here’s a blast from the past to get die-hard fans hyped.

If you’ve still got an appetite for more, tweet us at @USATODAYSports or follow us on Facebook and we’ll direct you to our college hoops specialists.

© 2017 KGW-TV