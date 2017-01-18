Edgar Martinez comes up short in baseball Hall of Fame voting

Former Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez (Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images, 1997 Getty Images)

The 2017 induction class of the Baseball Hall of Fame was announced Wednesday and former Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez was noted voted in.

Martinez was named on only 58.6 percent of ballots. Players must be named on 75 percent of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s ballots to be voted in.

Martinez is in his eighth year of eligibility, meaning he has two years left to gain the necessary percentage of votes before his eligibility runs out.

Three players were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday: Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez. Raines was named on 86 percent of the ballots, Bagwell on 86.2 percent and Rodriguez garnered 76 percent of the vote.

Roger Clemens (54.1 percent) and Barry Bonds (53.8) were named on more than 50 percent of the ballots for the first time. Clemens received 45.2 percent of the vote a year ago, while Bonds polled 44.3 percent.

Other players who weren't inducted but received significant vote totals include Trevor Hoffman at 74 percent and Vladimir Guerrero at 71.7 percent.

Lee Smith made his final appearance on the ballot, receiving 34.2 percent of the vote.

Players who didn't make the cut but are still eligible for next year include Mike Mussina (51.8 percent); Curt Schilling (45.0); Manny Ramirez (23.8); Larry Walker (21.9); Fred McGriff (21.7); Jeff Kent (16.7); Gary Sheffield (13.3); Billy Wagner (10.2); and Sammy Sosa (8.6).

Sixteen players didn't receive the requisite 5 percent to stay on the ballot.

