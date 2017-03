Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) reacts to a play against the Rhode Island Rams during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, in Sacramento. (Photo by Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Kelley L Cox, Kelley L Cox)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- No. 3 seed Oregon survived an upset bid by 11th-seeded Rhode Island on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks beat Rhode Island, 75-72, and will move on to the Sweet 16, where they'll face Michigan, who upset No. 2 Louisville earlier Sunday.

Tyler Dorsey led the Ducks with 27 points. Dillon Brooks chipped in 19.

