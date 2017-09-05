Ducks practice on Oregon Coast, poor air quality impacts sporting events

Oregon Ducks beat Southern Utah 77-21 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Sept. 2, 2017 (Photo: Art Edwards)

Wind blowing smoke from wildfires across the state has caused much of the region’s air quality to diminish to an unhealthy level.

As a result, some local sporting events may be in flux.

Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers football

The area getting the most attention is Eugene, where the air quality is deemed hazardous. The Oregon Ducks football team has left town and is practicing at Siuslaw Middle School in Florence to prepare for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup against Nebraska.

Up Interstate 5, the Beavers are set to take on Minnesota in Corvallis on Saturday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Pac-12 is monitoring the air quality in the area and may decide to change the start time, or even the date, of the two games if the situation doesn’t improve.

But for the time being, the games are scheduled to kick off as planned: the Ducks at 1:30 p.m. and the Beavers at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro Hops vs. Eugene Emeralds series

Also in Eugene, the start of the minor league baseball playoff series between the Emeralds and Hillsboro Hops has been postponed to Wednesday night. The series was scheduled to start Tuesday night.

Here’s the new schedule for the best of three series:

Wednesday 9/6: at Eugene, 7:05 PM

Thursday 9/7: at Hillsboro, 7:05 PM

Friday 9/8: at Hillsboro, 7:05 PM (if necessary)

High School

High school athletic events across the state are impacted as well. Portland Public Schools said all their high school games and practices, indoor and outdoor, were canceled Tuesday. Practices for 6-8 grade youth sports, K-8 football were also canceled.

Last week, some Southern Oregon schools relocated their season-opening high school football games to areas with better conditions due to the smoke from the Chetco Bar Fire near Brookings.

