Damian Lillard named Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to hitting a shot late during the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Moda Center. The Blazers won 114-109. (Photo: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the first time this season and third time in his career, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Blazers star guard averaged 35.3 points while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 59.4 percent from the 3-point line in Portland's three games this week. Lillard also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists and was a perfect 36 for 36 at the free-throw line.

The NBA counts games from Monday through Saturday for this award.

Portland won three of its four games last week, all on the road. Here's a look at Lillard's four performances:

Lillard was also awarded the weekly honor in November 2014 and March 2015.

Other nominees in the Western Conference were Golden State's Stephen Curry, Houston's James Harden, Memphis' Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, New Orleans' Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.

Miami center Hassan Whiteside was named Eastern Conference Player of the Weeky. Other nominees in the East were Cleveland's Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, Miami's Goran Dragic and Philadelphia's Dario Saric.

