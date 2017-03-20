Damian Lillard named Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the first time this season and third time in his career, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
The Blazers star guard averaged 35.3 points while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 59.4 percent from the 3-point line in Portland's three games this week. Lillard also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists and was a perfect 36 for 36 at the free-throw line.
The NBA counts games from Monday through Saturday for this award.
Portland won three of its four games last week, all on the road. Here's a look at Lillard's four performances:
- March 12 at New Orleans: 29 points in 100-77 loss
- March 15 at San Antonio: 36 points, 12 for 22 on field goals, four assists in 110-106 win
- March 18 at Atlanta: 27 points, five rebounds, five assists in 113-97 win
- March 19 at Miami: 49 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, in 115-104 win
Lillard was also awarded the weekly honor in November 2014 and March 2015.
Other nominees in the Western Conference were Golden State's Stephen Curry, Houston's James Harden, Memphis' Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, New Orleans' Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.
Miami center Hassan Whiteside was named Eastern Conference Player of the Weeky. Other nominees in the East were Cleveland's Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, Miami's Goran Dragic and Philadelphia's Dario Saric.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs