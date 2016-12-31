WATCH: ESPN's Lee Corso picks Huskies to upset Alabama

ESPN's master of college headgear is picking the Washington Huskies to upset Alabama in the Peach Bowl.
Lee Corso picked the Dawgs during ESPN's College GameDay show. Watch it here.
"They are the most complete and best football team that Alabama has played, by far, this year," said Corso, who also said Huskies coach Chris Petersen and his staff can match Alabama's Nick Saban in preparation.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs