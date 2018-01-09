'Seattle' was name of Alabama's championship-winning TD play

DeVonta Smith of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates catching a 41-yard touchdown pass to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2018 Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff national championship on a play called "Seattle," capping an improbable comeback for the ages.

Down 13-0 at halftime, Alabama head coach Nick Saban pulled veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts and inserted freshman Tua Tagovailoato start the second half.

Alabama fought back to send the game to overtime at 20-20.

After Georgia scored a field goal on its first OT possession. Alabama looked dead after Tagovailoato took a 16-yard sack on the first play.

But on the very next snap, Tagovailoato found DeVonta Smith alone in the end zone for the 26-23 win.

After the game, Saban was asked during the trophy presentation if he knew the play would be a touchdown.

"I knew we were running Seattle, which is four streaks (four receivers running vertically)," Saban said. "And when I saw Smitty come open on the other side and Tua throw it, I said, 'This is it!"

Saban said the play was “Seattle” — four verticals in Alabama’s terminology. Here’s the relevant diagrams of “Seattle” from the Alabama offensive playbook/installation pic.twitter.com/2zTdHC6MJB — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) January 9, 2018

