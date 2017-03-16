Romar on leaving UW, what's next, and joys of coaching

Former University of Washington men's basketball coach Lorenzo Romar sat down with Joyce Taylor the day after parting ways with UW. (Photo: KING)

In his first on-camera interview after parting ways with the University of Washington, Lorenzo Romar sat down with Joyce Taylor to talk about leaving UW and some of his best memories with the Huskies.

The former UW head men’s basketball coach was fired Wednesday after 15 seasons.

Romar said he initially felt hopeful about his recruiting class for next season and was looking forward to continuing with them, despite a lackluster season. UW’s 2018 recruiting class was considered one of the best in school history, and included top recruit Michael Porter Jr.

“That day (Wednesday) as things began to unfold, I didn’t have a real good feeling,” Romar said. “We met for the last time. That’s when I was told there was going to be a change.”

Romar finished with a 298-196 record over 15 years at the helm. However, this last season the Huskies went 9-22 and failed to make the NCAA tournament for the sixth year in a row.

The rumor mill churned over the last day with reports of where Romar might land next. However, the future is still uncertain.

“The NBA would definitely be something I would consider,” Romar said. “College in the right situation, but I would like to coach again.”

The former UW coach has been criticized for a string of one-and-done players.

In 2007, Spencer Hawes played one season at UW before heading to the NBA. Tony Wroten, Dejounte Murray, Marquese Chriss, and most recently Markelle Fultz followed suit.

Romar acknowledged the one-and-doners played “a little bit” of a role in his undoing.

“Those guys, we weren’t able to get there, but the team was young when those guys were there,” Romar said.

However, whatever the results on the scoreboard, Romar said the real reward was the relationships he built and seeing his players’ lives changed.

“It’s a pivotal time in their lives,” Romar said. “To be there for them is just very rewarding.”

Copyright 2017 KING