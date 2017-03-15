Obama's filled out his NCAA brackets

President Barack Obama walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House prior to his departure May 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his brackets for both the men's and women's NCAA Division I tournaments.

Obama picked the Oregon State women to advance to the Elite Eight, but lose to South Carolina. He picked the Oregon women to win their first-round game, but lose to Duke in the second round.

On the men's side, Obama picked the University of Michigan to beat Oregon in the Sweet 16.

He does not have high hopes for Gonzaga. He has the No. 1 seed in the West bracket losing in the Sweet 16 to Notre Dame. He's picked Duke, Arizona, Kansas, and North Carolina to reach the Final Four, with North Carolina beating Duke in an all-ACC matchup.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

When he was president, Obama's bracket reveal became an event televised on ESPN. What about President Donald Trump? The Washington Post reports ESPN reached out to The White House to see if Trump would continue the relatively new tradition. Trump declined.

