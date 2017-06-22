Philadelphia 76ers select Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in NBA draft

Photo by: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

BREAKING: NEW YORK - The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Washington guard Markelle Fultz as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.



The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.



The Los Angeles Lakers have the second pick again and the Celtics moved down two spots to third after the deal with their Atlantic Division rivals. The Lakers selected UCLA's Lonzo Ball.

Fultz makes NBA history as the first Washington Husky to go No. 1. But he also helps UW make history as the first school ever to produce the No. 1 picks in the NBA and WNBA drafts in the same season.

Kelsey Plum left UW as the women’s all-time NCAA leading scorer, while Fultz left after a dazzling freshman season. He averaged 23 points, six assists and six rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range. All this, without a true Robin to his Batman.

ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas calls Fultz “the most complete offensive player in the draft. Passes. Shoots. Shoots from range. Finishes around the basket. And he’s got NBA size and length for a point guard. He’s the best pick-and-roll ball handler in the draft. He can go either way. Excellent passer, and especially an excellent passer in pick-and-roll situations.”

Daniel Shapiro has been the men’s strength and conditioning coach for the Husky men’s basketball team the last four years and has worked with both Plum and Fultz extensively.

Shapiro said Plum and Fultz are both gym rats, and Fultz’s game will translate perfectly to the NBA. Shapiro would know. Before coming to UW, he was the strength and conditioning coach for the Sacramento Kings for eight seasons.

“Markelle is very smart, and he’s extremely athletic, deceivingly athletic. He’s very long, very mobile, pretty flexible, so really long, really powerful strides. So he’s a really strong guy, so he can get from point A to B very fast," Shapiro said.

Only five schools have ever produced No. 1 overall picks in both the NBA and WNBA draft: Duke, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota and Notre Dame. But they've never done it in the same year.

UW is the first.

“It’s huge for the University of Washington. And for those of us who’ve been able to have a hand in both of [their development], they’re two, not just great athletes and teammates, but two great individuals," Fultz said.

Fultz is the 13th Husky drafted in the last 13 years, going back to Nate Robinson in 2005.

The previous high for a Husky draft pick was Bob Houbregs. He went second overall in the 1953 draft to the Milwaukee Hawks.

The other top-10 picks in UW history were Marquese Chriss (8th in 2016), Terrence Ross (8th in 2012), Spencer Hawes (10th in 2007), Brandon Roy (6th in 2006) and Detlef Schrempf (8th in 1985).



