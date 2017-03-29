Gonzaga: No canceled classes Friday for Final Four

Rui Hachimura of the Gonzaga Bulldogs cuts down the net after their 83 to 59 win over the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Officials for Gonzaga University will not cancel classes on Friday to help students travel to Phoenix for the school's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.



Gonzaga plays South Carolina in a semifinal game on Saturday.



Nearly 1,500 people signed a petition this week asking Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh to cancel Friday classes so they could drive the 20 hours to Phoenix to be part of the action.



The Spokesman-Review says school officials declined to cancel classes because federal standards dictate how many hours of instruction must take place each semester. They recommend that students attend television viewing parties.

