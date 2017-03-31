Former Zag, current Husky now fan at Final Four

One of the thousands of fans who will be watching and rooting for Gonzaga in their Final Four matchup Saturday is former Zags basketball player and current Washington Husky Connor Griffin.

The top-seeded Bulldogs will face seventh-seeded South Carolina at 3 p.m. Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Griffin played at Gonzaga before transferring to UW before his sophomore season to play football.

“I don’t think anyone could really dream up a better sports experience,” Griffin said.

Griffin is one of the few -- maybe the only college athlete -- who has played in both the College Football Playoff and the Elite Eight. Despite his current role as a football player, he’ll be watching with pride as his former teammates take the court in Glendale.

“To finally make it over the hump means the world to me, to all the Zags that have played, so we’ll see if they can finish it off,” Griffin said. “Anyone who went to Gonzaga kind of knows what this means. It’s going to be a big game on Saturday and hopefully Monday night as well.”

Connor was in San Francisco during the University of Washington’s spring break, so he made the trip to watch the Zags in the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight games.

“They got to meet Kobe Bryant last night while they were getting their shoes delivered to them, so they’re just trying to soak it all in,” Griffin said of what his former team is experiencing.

North Carolina and Oregon will play in Saturday's other semifinal.

