Beavers a 2 seed, Ducks seeded 10th in women's NCAA Tournament

Oregon State Beavers guard Sydney Wiese (Photo by Jennifer Buchanan / USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the second year in a row, the Oregon State women's basketball team has been awarded a 2 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State was placed in the Stockton regional and will play Long Beach State on Friday in Corvallis.

The Beavers are are 29-4 this season, the second-highest win total in program history. Senior guard Sydney Wiese leads Oregon State with 15.7 points per game and is in the top 6 nationally in 3-point shooting.

The Oregon women earned a 10 seed in the Bridgeport regional. This will be the Ducks' first tournament appearance since 2005. Oregon (21-13) will play Temple on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina.

The Ducks are led by Ruthy Hebard, who averages 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds, and Sabrina Ionescu, with averages of 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

UConn is the No. 1 overall seed. The Huskies, which have won a record 11 national championships, are the prohibitive favorites to win again.

For the second consecutive season the NCAA is having the top four teams in each region host the opening two rounds. The NCAA also switched the national semifinals back to a Friday-Sunday format this season for the first time since 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

