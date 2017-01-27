Baylor lawsuit alleges football players committed 52 rapes in four years

A new Baylor lawsuit includes an allegation that 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape. (Photo: Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports)

A lawsuit filed Friday by a Baylor University graduate alleges 31 Baylor football players committed 52 acts of rape between 2011 and 2014.

That total includes five alleged gang rapes. At least two of those gang rapes were committed by 10 or more players at one once, the suit claims. The plaintiff, referred to as Elizabeth Doe in court documents, is suing Baylor for Title IX violations and negligence in connection with an alleged gang rape by former Bears players Tre'Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman on April 18, 2013.

The plaintiff in the suit, Doe, was a former member of the Baylor Bruin recruiting hostess program.

Details of the lawsuit were first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

LAWSUIT: Elizabeth Doe vs. Baylor

Pepper Hamilton, a Pennsylvania-based law firm, conducted an investigation last year into Baylor's handling of sexual assault, and university officials told The Wall Street Journal in October that Baylor was aware of 17 women who reported sexual or domestic assaults involving 19 players since 2011. That total included four alleged gang rapes.

Doe said Chatman was previously accused of rape and that Baylor failed to intervene after learning of that alleged assault. The suit claims in that instance, a student athletic trainer reported that Chatman raped her at his off-campus apartment, and the university responded by reassigning the alleged victim to a women’s sports team at the Waco, Texas-based private university. They also agreed to pay for her education in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement, according to documents.

A culture of sexual violence exists within Baylor athletics, the suit claims, in which the university adhered to a "show ’em a good time" policy that used sex to sell the football program to prospective recruits.

