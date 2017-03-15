Former Blazer Nic Batum's brain scan comes back negative

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum (photo by Hannah Foslien / Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE -- Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Nic Batum's CT scan came back negative Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Charlotte Hornets.

Batum missed Monday's game against Chicago because of painful migraines. He will also miss Wednesday's game at Indiana.

Nic Batum had a CT scan on his brain today as a precaution due to painful migraines. Result was negative. #Hornets #nba @SportsWCNC @wcnc — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 15, 2017

CT scans are performed to be sure there are no major problems in the brain, such as brain tumors.

In his first year of a 5-year, $120-million contract with Charlotte, Batum is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Batum averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 and 3.0 assists per game in seven seasons with the Blazers.

Copyright 2017 WCNC