Former Blazer Nic Batum's brain scan comes back negative

Nick Carboni , WCNC 1:53 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

CHARLOTTE -- Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Nic Batum's CT scan came back negative Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Charlotte Hornets.

Batum missed Monday's game against Chicago because of painful migraines. He will also miss Wednesday's game at Indiana.

CT scans are performed to be sure there are no major problems in the brain, such as brain tumors.

In his first year of a 5-year, $120-million contract with Charlotte, Batum is averaging 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.

Batum averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 and 3.0 assists per game in seven seasons with the Blazers.

