Alabama rolls back to national title game, defeats Washington 24-7

Associated Press , KGW 3:44 PM. PST December 31, 2016

ATLANTA (AP) - Alabama is going back to the national championship game.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson's interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough's 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama will get a chance to defend its national title on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Florida. The Crimson Tide will face either Clemson or Ohio State.

