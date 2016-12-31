Alabama rolls back to national title game, defeats Washington 24-7

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough (9) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome (Photo: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA (AP) - Alabama is going back to the national championship game.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson's interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough's 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama will get a chance to defend its national title on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Florida. The Crimson Tide will face either Clemson or Ohio State.