1-on-1 with Team USA hockey coach Tony Granato

Tony Granato Sitdown

David Schwartz, KARE 11:22 AM. PST January 11, 2018

MADISON, Wis. – With hopes of bringing home the first gold medal since 1980, Tony Granato has been chosen to lead the U.S. men’s hockey team at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Granato has been busy with the challenge of putting together a roster of non-NHL players while trying to balance a full-time job as the head coach of the University of Wisconsin.

But as Granato told KARE 11 last month during a sitdown interview at the Kohl Center, it’s been the honor of a lifetime.

