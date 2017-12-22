Top 9 KGW slideshows of 2017, after the World Naked Bike Ride

The annual rankings of top 10 local slideshows has turned into a runner-up contest. Bet your paycheck. Every year, Portland's participation in the World Naked Bikeride is the perennial winner.

Number two numbed us. Photos of the Eagle Creek Fire that destroyed or heavily damaged the paradise we call the Columbia Gorge. A second slideshow of fire damage ranked number 10.

Forest fires were so thick last summer that one morning, we woke up to ash on our cars, the third most viewed gallery.

Number four: Some naughty Navy pilots used jet contrails to draw a penis. They were so busted.

We all want to forget last winter's snowstorms (plural!). But they did captivate us, making for the No. 5 and No. 6 top slideshows.

No. 7 is the tragic, disastrous inaugural run of an Amtrak Cascades train that derailed in December that killed three just days ago.

Portland loves to think outside the box and a gallery of tiny homes for homeless women in the Kenton neighborhood came in at No. 8.

A big windstorm last spring knocked down trees and electrical lines throughout the region, our No. 9 gallery.

© 2017 KGW-TV