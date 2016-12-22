Most-read weird Portland stories of 2016

Share This Story

Oh, Portland. You may be getting bigger and you may have some real issues with housing and homelessness, but you are still just as weird as you always were.

Case in point: Where else would the democratic socialist presidential candidate be greeted like a rock star and then delight people across the world by befriending a house finch? What other city would have a woman who is famous for dancing with bees? And local folk hero Hipster Santa?

These were the most popular, weird, free-range, authentic Portland stories of the year.

Mont Bell bear (Photo: PPB)

Honorable mention: Man steals vest from bear

We tried to keep this list to just 10 stories, but number 11 was so unforgettable we had to include it.

You’ve probably seen the life-sized stuffed bear at the downtown Mont Bell store. He has an enormous red vest with a giant bear-sized collar.

Well, a man decided to steal it one night, leaving the bear naked and on display. It wasn’t hard for police to spot the suspect. He was found walking across the Ross Island Bridge, wearing the enormous vest.

10. License plate campaign gets shut down

It was such a good idea. Who wouldn’t want a Portland Airport carpet-themed Oregon license plate? Eighty-nine people funded Steve Barile’s Kickstarter campaign before it was shut down by the Oregon Department of Justice. The DOJ issued a cease and desist because Barile never turned in an application to the DMV.

'Keep Portland Weird' Oregon license plate?

9. Fictional account of post-apocalyptic Portland

Last year, it was the New Yorker’s piece, “The Really Big One.” This year, the terrifying Portland earthquake story was called “After the Big One,” written by Portland resident Adam Rothstein. It described a post-apocalyptic landscape where Portland is rocked by a 9.0 earthquake, leaving a city full of fires, leveled buildings and “dangerous, groaning, smoking terrain.” In case you weren’t sufficiently scared already.

A baloney sandwich (Photo: WK)

8. Food cart serves Trump’s BS

Portland had no shortage of anti-Trump stories during the presidential campaign, but perhaps the most creative came from the Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy.

Food cart pop-ups happen all the time in Portland, and one dedicated to baloney sandwiches isn’t the most obtuse idea launched by a food cart. But the Wieden+Kennedy stunt was dedicated entirely to what they called a “light-hearted” metaphor.

For two days, a gold and black food cart in Pioneer Courthouse Square served baloney sandwiches on white bread, wrapped in gold paper, with a statement about the now president-elect. Choices included “Middle-Class Hero,” the “Border-Security Hero” and the “Tell-it-like-it-is Hero.”

Goat Yoga (Photo: Goat Yoga)

7. Goat yoga

Why no one in Oregon ever thought of combining goats and yoga before 2016 will forever be a mystery to us.

6. Hipster Santa is back because of course he is

Hipster Santa graced Pioneer Place with his Pendleton sweater and man bun again, and the world was a better place for it. Don’t miss the heartwarming video from KGW photojournalist Kurt Austin, which proves the magic of Hipster Santa lives in the hearts of all Portlanders.

Hipster Santa returns to Pioneer Place mall

5. Man in Native American attire overpowers gunman on MAX train

Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and costumes. That was the case on one MAX train in October, when a man wearing a Native American headdress disarmed a gunman who fired several shots on the train.

The hero’s name: Rambo Richardson.

“I just tried to be an example for others,” he said. “To try to bring things back to what it used to be, the indigenous way. Helping the community, not just standing by."

Sara Mapelli calls herself an Energy Realignment Specialist.

4. The Bee Queen

KGW Anchor Joe Donlon has met plenty of interesting characters over the course of his career. But we’re not sure Joe knew what he was getting into when he interviewed this Energy Realignment Specialist who dances topless, covered with 12,000 bees.

3. Portland’s Gay Beards are internet stars

What can you put in a beard? Apparently lots of things. Kale, obviously. French fries. Peeps.

Two best friends got so good at putting random stuff in their beards that they quit their day jobs and are now working on a coffee table book. Don’t give up on your dreams, kids.

Portland's The Gay Beards find success

2. Birdie Sanders

Bernie Sanders had a lot of fans when he came to visit Portland in March. So many that he packed the Moda Center. Famous Portland musicians even rallied for him. But the biggest guest was a tiny little house finch that fluttered onto Sanders’ podium. The hashtag #BirdieSanders blew up on Twitter after the little visitor brought down the house. Sanders even coopted the bird, saying “A vote for Bernie is a vote for #BirdieSanders.” Portland, you put a bird on it. You really did.

#BirdieSanders takes over Bernie Sanders rally

And the most clicked on Portland story of 2016 was…

1. 2016 World Naked Bike Ride

Try as you may, other stories, you all are missing one thing: The perfect combination of protests, bicycles and nudity. Nothing could top the story and photo gallery of Portland's World Naked Bike Ride. Just remember: If you join the parade, Portland police say you don’t need to wear clothes, but please wear a helmet and shoes.

Safety first, weird Portlanders.