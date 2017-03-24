U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, interviewed at 2017 TechFestNW by Mark Zusman, editor of Willamette Week. March 24, 2017, KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With the first public hearing of the Senate committee investigating allegations of Russian involvement into U.S. elections just days away, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden called for “true and independent oversight, and a dramatic increase in government transparency.”

Wyden, the state’s senior Senator and a minority member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he had little faith that other investigations by the Justice Department or the House chamber’s intelligence panel would accomplish much.

In remarks Friday to TechFestNW, an annual gathering of about 1,000 digital and technical industry members held at the Portland Art Museum, Wyden decried the current climate in Washington as one that is hostile to liberty and privacy.

In the same vein as remarks he has made repeatedly over the past two months in Washington and in Oregon, Wyden aimed his criticism not just at President Donald Trump but forcefully at CIA Director Mike Pompeo and FBI Director James Comey, calling the trio an “NBA All-Star team of surveillance cheerleaders.”

The Senate committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on Thursday, March 30, titled “Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns.”

“We have to show people concrete results,” he said of the expectations of the panel. “Senators do not want to look as if they are sweeping this under the rug.”

The public reaction to the early weeks of the Trump Administration is being heard by senators of both parties, he said, noting that his town meetings, like those across the country, are seeing record interest and attendance.

He urged constituents to call their elected officials or visit them at local events, and to reach out to friends who may live in states with Republican Senators.

The fourth-term Democrat used his appearance to tout several pending legislative goals, including efforts to “rein in hacking authority that the government has given itself” and scrutiny of existing American law that allows warrant-less eavesdropping of foreigners overseas who may be talking to Americans.

Wyden has also sponsored legislation requiring the president, and future presidents, to release their tax returns, a step he labeled as the “lowest ethical bar.”

Addressing a questioner about the policy change this week restricting people from 10 airports in certain countries from carrying laptops and some other electronic devices on flights from those airports to the U.S., Wyden was skeptical that the “poorly-constructed” policy would last.

