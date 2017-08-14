PHOTO: James Allsup (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. — The president of Washington State University's Republican club, James Allsup, confirmed he attended the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

KREM 2 spoke with Allsup on the phone. At the time of their conversation Sunday, Allsup was at an urgent care clinic in Charlottesville where he is being treated for minor exposure to pepper spray.

Allsup, who has more than 14,000 Twitter followers and 145,000 subscribers on YouTube, said he attended the rally in a media capacity. The WSU College Republican President said the rally organizer unexpectedly asked him to make a few remarks.

Allsup said he disagrees with the violence that took place in Charlottesville.

"I think it's terrible that anyone had to lose their life. I think that's awful," Allsup said.

He also said while he disagrees with symbols like the swastika seen at the rally, he believes those individuals should not be restricted from free speech.

Allsup says he went to the rally in a media capacity. 14.3K twitter followers & 145,000+ subscribers on Youtube. #Charolettesville @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017

"I would even say the same for the Black Panthers," Allsup said. "If you're going to peacefully organize an event and peacefully go to the event, I think you should have the right to speak."

Allsup said he considers himself a “paleoconservative” or a “right wing libertarian”. He also said he believes the term “alt-right” is a slur.

The most famous person who identifies himself as paleoconservative is Pat Buchanan, a ultra conservative firebrand who made several runs for the White House.

The twitter account, "Yes, You are Racist" has been using the hashtag, #ExposeTheAltRight to identify individuals who attended the rally. The account named Allsup as one of them.

"They have no proof that I'm a racist," Allsup said. "They are slandering me and that I'm racist without evidence because I talk about history and I talk about American politics."

The "Spokane Citizens Against Racism" held a candlelight vigil on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

I asked WSU College Rep. Pres. James Allsup about flyers like this floating around Pullman. Says they're not his-- "left-wing prank." @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/qxgwtTvNhd — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017

