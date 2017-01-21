Wounded warrior recovering from leg amputation dances at Trump's Inaugural Ball

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball was a night to remember for many, but for Master Sergeant Michael Trost and his wife Stephanie, dancing at the ball was particularly special.
Michael lost his right leg to injuries he sustained while serving in Afghanistan, but his continued recovery from his amputation last May gave him all the more reason to dance.
With the help of his new prosthetic leg, Michael and Stephanie were able to share a dance while sharing in the celebration of President Trump's inauguration.
The Maryville family has been in and out of Washington D.C. for months after Michael decided to go through with surgery to amputate his right leg.
Michael is currently doing intensive physical therapy at Walter Reed Hospital, and is making strides toward his goal of ditching his wheelchair completely and walking again.
