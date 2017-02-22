Workers' comp claims for slips, trips, falls way up in January

(Photo: thinkstock.com, © Egor Vlasov)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregonians were slipping, sliding and falling far more often than normal as they dealt with unusually high levels of snow and ice in January.

SAIF, an Oregon not-for-profit workers' compensation insurance company, said Wednesday that they received 700 claims for workers for injuries due to slips, trips and falls on the ice and snow in January, up from 250 a year earlier.

In fact, the company reported more injuries created by slips, trips and falls due to ice and snow in January 2017 than in the past five Januarys combined.

With a chance of snow showers dotting the forecast over the next week, now's the time to study up on how to stay safe in cold weather conditions.

SAIF reports that one way to walk safely in snow and ice is to walk like a penguin.

WATCH: How to walk like a penguin

