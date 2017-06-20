Woodland Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Credit: Woodland Park Zoo

Zoo keepers at the Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a baby giraffe into the world Tuesday morning.

The zoo’s 8-year-old giraffe Tufani gave birth at approximately 4:03 a.m.

“So far, mother and calf are bonding. We will continue to keep a close eye on the new family over the next several weeks," Martin Ramirez, a zoo mammal curator, said in a news release.

Zoo keepers say the calf’s gender has not been determined yet and the baby giraffe has not been named.

"Within a week or two, we expect the newborn to follow mom to the outdoor area of the barn where visitors will be able to see them," Ramirez said. "Viewing is expected to be sporadic since the family also will have access to the off-view barn."

Ramirez said it will be at least a few months before the baby giraffe is introduced to the African Savanna, an area of the zoo that resembles an African ecosystem.

Woodland Park Zoo plans to make a giraffe camera live in about three days to let the public see the calf and Tufani.

This is the second viable giraffe birth at the zoo since 2013.

