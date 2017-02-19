Woodburn father arrested by ICE awaits bail hearing

Saul Loeza was picked up by ICE agents in Woodburn and taken to a detention center in Tacoma. The father of two, he has lived in the U.S. for 30 years. (KGW courtesy of the Loeza family)

WOODBURN, Ore. -- Saul Loeza is being held in ICE's Tacoma Northwest Detention Center and awaiting a bail hearing after his arrest February 9 in Woodburn.

Michelle Loeza, Saul's daughter, said the family is in the process of retaining a lawyer. They expect Saul to appear in front fo a judge within the month.

Financially, the family is getting by so far without their primary breadwinner, she said. Their father's last paycheck covered the rent last month, and she has gotten a new job to help pay for her phone and other bills.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent pulled over Saul Loeza on Front Street in Woodburn as he was on his way to work.

Michelle said family friends called to say they thought they saw Loeza's car on the side of the road.

"Everything is inside his car. Everything was untouched," said Michelle Loeza.

She said the agent was looking for Loeza's brother who, Michelle Loeza said, had a DUII more than 10 years ago. Her father identified himself and told the agent his brother was in Mexico.

Saul Loeza was picked up by ICE agents in Woodburn and taken to a detention center in Tacoma. The father of two, he has lived in the U.S. for 30 years. (KGW courtesy of the Loeza family)

Michelle said her dad is an undocumented immigrant who has been in the U.S. for about 30 years working and paying his taxes. Now, there's a lot of uncertainty for the family.

"He's the one that supports the family. My mom doesn't work. My brother and I, we don't work. We're in school. He's the one that pays for our education. My brother has an illness. He was the one that paid for his medication," said Michelle, who added that her brother suffers from ADHD and anxiety.

At this point, Michelle Loeza said she's scared, and not only for her dad. She has other undocumented friends and family.

"If they are taken away, I don't know when I'm going to see them again. My dad, I don't know if he's going to be with us next week, next month or never," she said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement stepped up their efforts nationwide.

"The focus of these targeted enforcement operations is consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE's fugitive operations teams on a daily basis," wrote Gillian M. Christensen, the Acting Press Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, in a statement.

"The president has been clear in saying that DHS should be focused on removing individuals who pose a threat to public safety, who have been charged with criminal offenses, who have committed multiple immigration violations or who have been deported and re-entered the country illegally," Christensen continued in another portion of the statement.

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants were arrested this past week across the nation in what authorities insist are "routine" law enforcement operations.

It's bolstering the hopes of many who voted for President Trump because of his tough stance on immigration.

But for many others, there's growing fear of family separation. More than 16 million people in the U.S. live in a household with at least one undocumented immigrant.

Meantime, Loeza's family maintains he is a contributing member of society and is not a criminal.

"He's so confused. He's very anxious. He just wants to be with us right now," said Michelle Loeza.

To help pay for legal fees, they have set up a GoFundMe account.

(© 2017 KGW)