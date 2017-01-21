Women's March on Portland: What to expect

The Women's March on Portland is expected to draw more than 30,000 people. https://www.facebook.com/events/208282922945133/

The biggest march of the week, and possibly one of the largest ever in Portland, takes place Saturday.

More than 35,000 people have said they will join the Women’s March on Portland, which is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. and starts at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. A pre-march children's event starts at 11 a.m.

At 10 a.m., a separate march against Trump takes place and will end at 11:30 a.m., so participants can join the women's march.

TriMet will run as much MAX service as possible to handle the major increase in ridership, the agency announced Saturday morning.

The women's march will cover a 44-block route, traveling down Naito Parkway, up Jefferson Street, down Southwest 4th Avenue and circling back to Waterfront Park via Southwest Pine Street.

The march is permitted and Portland police have been communicating with the event organizers.

Organizers said the march represents Portland's diverse community. They released the following statement on the full mission of the march:

The Women's March on Washington, Portland is aligned with the mission of the national march, which is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for women’s rights, human rights, immigrant rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. This is a non-partisan, permitted and peaceful event where we march in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. Oregon and Greater Portland NOW and Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette are two of our several sponsors and allies.

The Portland event takes place simultaneously with similar marches around the state and country.

In Oregon, 1,500 people say they plan on traveling to D.C. to march.

Women's marches will also take place in Ashland, Astoria, Bend, Eugene, Newport, Salem and Vancouver, Wash.

