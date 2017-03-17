Woman shot in leg in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A woman was shot in the leg early Friday morning in Northeast Portland, according to police.

The shooting took place near Northeast Beech Street and Mallory Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

Alicia Johnson lives nearby and said she heard screaming and cursing in the street. She looked outside, saw flashes of light from gunfire and called police.

Officers on the scene said they don’t yet have a suspect and were still trying to sort out what led to the gunfire. Several officers took photos of shell casings on the ground and nearby buildings and trees.

Johnson said she’s lived in the area for two years and the gunfire needs to stop.

“The shots were being fired, someone was screaming, and then a lot of cursing, and then it went dead silent, Dead silent," she said. "Just stop it. It’s not worth it. There’s nothing in the world worth shooting somebody over, because your family is going to lose you.”

© 2017 KGW-TV