KGW
Close
Breaking News Live updates: Super Bowl 51
Weather Alert 31 weather alerts
Close

Woman dead, three children hurt in two-car crash

KGW 5:19 PM. PST February 05, 2017

BANKS, Ore. -- A woman is dead and three children were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Highway 47 was closed at Northwest Greenville Road south of the Banks city limits for several hours because of the crash. 

The Forest Grove Fire Department responded at 1:41 p.m. to the crash involving a full-size pickup and small crossover SUV.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a woman, had non-life-threatening injuries. Three children in the truck were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for evaluation. The driver of the truck went to the hospital with the children.

There was snow on the road and cars in the ditch on the highway near the scene of the crash, firefighters reported.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they can't officially confirm the crash was weather-related because Oregon State Police are in charge of the case, but did confirm that there have been "multiple weather-related crashes on the west side of the county because of snow."

(© 2017 KGW)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories