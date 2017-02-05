Woman dead, three children hurt in two-car crash

(Photo: Christine Pitawanich / KGW)

BANKS, Ore. -- A woman is dead and three children were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Highway 47 was closed at Northwest Greenville Road south of the Banks city limits for several hours because of the crash.

The Forest Grove Fire Department responded at 1:41 p.m. to the crash involving a full-size pickup and small crossover SUV.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a woman, had non-life-threatening injuries. Three children in the truck were taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for evaluation. The driver of the truck went to the hospital with the children.

.@ForestGroveFire says a very bad 2 car crash has closed Hwy 47 at NW Greenville Rd. south of Banks city limits pic.twitter.com/1WPWyKUbff — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) February 6, 2017

There was snow on the road and cars in the ditch on the highway near the scene of the crash, firefighters reported.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they can't officially confirm the crash was weather-related because Oregon State Police are in charge of the case, but did confirm that there have been "multiple weather-related crashes on the west side of the county because of snow."

