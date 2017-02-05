Woman dead, family taken to hospital after snowy crash

Fatal crash on Highway 47

BANKS, Ore. - A snowy road caused a crash that killed a Forest Grove woman and sent three children to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue personnel and Oregon State Police troopers responded at about 2 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 47 near milepost 85, just south of Banks in Washington County.

The preliminary investigation indicates Joseph Poetter, 35, of Banks was driving his family northbound in a Ford pickup truck when a southbound van operated by Nichele Brook Akers, 28, of Forest Grove crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the truck.

Akers was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.

The occupants of the truck, including Heather Poetter, 33, of Banks, and the Poetters’ three juvenile children, were transported by ambulance to OSHU with minor injuries.

Police say the weather and road conditions are considered a factor in the crash as the investigation continues.

A spokesman from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue reported overhearing a witness ay the van had spun out on the slick pavement.

The highway was closed for several hours while the investigation continued.

The Oregon State Police were assisted by Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff's office.

(© 2017 KGW)