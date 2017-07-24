NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 65-year-old woman living near Buckman Field Park in Northeast Portland reported she was sexually assaulted at her residence early Monday morning, police said.

The woman told police that a stranger broke into her home in the area of the 1700 block of Northeast Irving Street and physically and sexually assaulted her before stealing her 2011 silver Toyota Prius.

Police responded to the scene at 6:11 a.m., Monday.

Police said the suspect is a Hispanic man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and sporting tattoos on his chest and arms. He was wearing only jeans at the time of the assault.

The woman's Prius has Oregon license plate "9S9 599."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Portland police Det. Todd Prosser at 503-823-0400.

Resources for victims

Multnomah County Victims' Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3270.

Call to Safety (formerly the Portland Women's Crisis Line): Provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. 24 hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, 1-888-235-5333, or calltosafety.org

Project UNICA (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24-hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.

