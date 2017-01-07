Winter weather leads to closings, delays

Reader photo of a jack-knifed FedEx truck on I-5 south near Albany (Jan. 7, 2017)

App users: Click here to watch live coverage

As expected, this weekend's round of winter weather has led to multiple delays, cancellations and schedule changes around the region.

Many are listed at our Closings page at kgw.com/closings

The Portland Winterhawks announced that their 7 p.m. Saturday game against the Everett Silvertips has been postponed. And Sunday's 5 p.m. game, which was to be in the Moda Center, will be held instead in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Blazers host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. at the Moda Center, and NBA officials said they were monitoring weather conditions before making a game-delay decision.

The Portland Pilots were expecting a large crowd for the school's 7 p.m. matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a men's basketball contest. As of 2 p.m., the game was still scheduled to happen, school officials said.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, more than 130 flights had been canceled at Portland International Airport and travelers were advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The city of Portland closed community centers on Saturday as well as most attractions in Washington Park, including the Portland Japanese Garden, the World Forestry Center, the Oregon Zoo and the Children's Museum.

Pittock Mansion has also been closed as has the road leading to it.

City officials said they expect that all centers and pools may be closed on Sunday as well, but that has not been officially determined as of Saturday afternoon.

The Oregon Symphony announced that its concert has been canceled.