Wildfire near Oneonta Falls closes highway in the Gorge

COLUMBIA GORGE, Ore. -- A wildfire is burning just west of Horsetail Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

It's on a hillside in the Oneonta Creek Gorge.

Authorities have closed the Historic Columbia River Highway in the area, from Multnomah Falls to Ainsworth State Park. There's no estimated time for reopening.

The fire is not accessible by trail.

Because of the dangerous terrain, the U.S. Forest Service plans to monitor the fire overnight Wednesday, then attack it on the ground and in the air by daylight.

Less than a half an acre has burned as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

No homes are at risk from the fire.

