Wave sweeps Eugene man and 3-year-old son into ocean

State police and the Coast Guard search for a man and his 3-year-old son, swept into the ocean by a wave

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard and Oregon State Police are searching tonight for a 31-year-old man and his 3-year-old son who were swept into the Pacific Ocean from a beach near Floras Lake.

Emergency personnel responded to the beach at about 1 p.m.

According to reports, a family from the Eugene area had been on the beach when the wife and mother saw the father and toddler swept away by a wave.

A child carrier worn by the father and the father's coat were found in the surf, according to a report from the U.S. Coast Guard.

This area of the beach has a steep angle to the water, stated the Oregon State Police in its report, and the seas were rough at the time of the incident.

The US Coast Guard searched with two helicopters and a motor lifeboat, while OSP troopers and other first responders scoured the beach using ATVs.

The search from the shore lasted until about 6 p.m. The US Coast Guard will search into the night by the air and by ground.

The name of the missing persons will be withheld until tomorrow to allow family notifications.

OSP was assisted by the US Coast Guard, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire, and Port Orford Fire.

