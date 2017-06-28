TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Portland in top 15 cities for bad drivers
-
White House Tech Summit
-
Friends take same photo for 35 years
-
FBI agent indicted in LaVoy Finicum shooting
-
FBI agent indicted in shooting of LaVoy Finicum
-
Medford child treated after found in hot car trunk
-
Woman seen on camera taking cat from Newberg yard
-
Sleeping pods for homeless veterans in Clackamas County
-
600-room hotel going up at convention center
-
Report: FBI agent to be charged in Finicum shooting
More Stories
-
Senate health care bill would triple Oregon's…Jun 28, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Oregon 'dropped head syndrome' patient receives…Jun 28, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
-
FBI agent pleads not guilty to lying about Finicum shootingJun 27, 2017, 8:22 p.m.