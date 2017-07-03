Watch: United Express jet catches fire after landing

A passenger jet's engine caught fire after it landed at an airport in Denver. (Photo: NBC News)

A passenger jet caught fire as passengers were being evacuated after landing at Denver on Sunday, officials said.

Nobody was hurt in the drama, which unfolded after United Express Flight 5869 touched down on a short scheduled flight from Aspen, Colorado.

Passengers fleeing the aircraft captured the moment one of the CRJ700’s engines erupted in flames.

Marissa Snow, spokeswoman for regional airline SkyWest which operated the flight on behalf of United Express, said all 59 passengers were “safely evacuated” from the plane after it “experienced engine issues.”

Heath Montgomery, spokesman for Denver International Airport, said the NTSB had been notified of the incident, which happened at about 2:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. ET).

One of the passengers praised the "quick and immediate response" from first responders and expressed "huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe.

