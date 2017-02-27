Indiana State Trooper John Perrine shows how a turn signal works in a video he posted to his Facebook page. (Photo: John Perrine, Facebook)

A state trooper in Indiana used a fun Facebook video to instruct drivers about the turn signal on their cars.

On Friday, Indiana State Trooper John Perrine posted a short video on his Facebook page showing drivers how to use an "often forgotten, incredible safety feature" in their cars.

In the video, the trooper took drivers on a video tour of a car, showing where the turn signal is located, how to engage it and what happens when the turn signal is activated.

WATCH: State Trooper's video introduction to the turn signal

The amusing video has been seen by 11,000 people and shared almost 237,000 times.

It's also a heck of a reminder.

"This is not only the right thing to do, it's not only against the law not to use it, but it's the courteous thing to do. ... So please, use your turn signal," Perrine said at the end of the video.

