Watch: Patriots victory parade

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 after overtime. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

Watch live

After battling back from a 25-point deficit in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, the New England Patriots are the champions of the NFL world again. Quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and the franchise itself all now have five Super Bowls.

Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP, threw for 466 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also engineered the game-winning drive where running back James White ran in a two-yard touchdown to give New England a 34-28 victory in overtime.

At the end of the game, Brady said, "we're bringing this sucker home." And he was right.

Soon after the win, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh congratulated the Patriots and announced that the victory parade would be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

The parade route, via the the city of Boston, will begin at Boylston Street, turn on Tremont Street near Boston Common, and will conclude at city hall.

However, fans should expect rain, snow, sleet, and wind during the parade. John R. Ellement of the Boston Globe said there will be gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Patriots fans are used to victory parades. After all New England had four more before this one. Inclement weather shouldn't stop fans from stop fans in Boston from coming out and cheering for their beloved Patriots.

(© 2017 KGW)