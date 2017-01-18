KGW
Close

Watch Live: Obama holds his final press conference

KGW.com Live Feed

KGW 11:13 AM. PST January 18, 2017

Watch the press conference

President Barack Obama holds his final press conference.

(© 2017 KGW)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories