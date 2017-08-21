KGW
Close

WATCH LIVE: Coast-to-coast eclipse cam

KGW Breaking Live Video 1

KGW 9:49 AM. PDT August 21, 2017

App users, tap here to watch

Watch our live coast-to-coast camera coverage of the sky. Yes, it's an eclipse camera focused skyward. We are starting in Silverton, Oregon, and then it moves eastward with the great show above.

It'll go from Oregon to the Boise, Idaho area, and then to northern Wyoming, and then toward St. Louis. After that, it's on to the Southeast for views from Tennessee and the Carolinas before the eclipse action heads over the Atlantic Ocean.

And if you want to watch the KGW News special coverage of the eclipse (which includes reports from our field crews around the state), head here:

 

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

KGW Reporter Video Notebook: ECLIPSE DAY

KGW

How to take the best photos and videos of the solar eclipse

KGW

Watch KGW's eclipse live coverage now from the coast and across the state

KGW

The exact time, down to seconds, the eclipse will be over your city

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories