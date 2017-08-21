WATCH LIVE: Coast-to-coast eclipse cam

App users, tap here to watch

Watch our live coast-to-coast camera coverage of the sky. Yes, it's an eclipse camera focused skyward. We are starting in Silverton, Oregon, and then it moves eastward with the great show above.

It'll go from Oregon to the Boise, Idaho area, and then to northern Wyoming, and then toward St. Louis. After that, it's on to the Southeast for views from Tennessee and the Carolinas before the eclipse action heads over the Atlantic Ocean.

And if you want to watch the KGW News special coverage of the eclipse (which includes reports from our field crews around the state), head here:

© 2017 KGW-TV