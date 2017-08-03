Watch: Food bakes on KGW's roof in record heat

It was 105 degrees on Aug. 3, 2017 in Portland, Oregon! It was the warmest day in the Rose City since 2009. So we put some chocolate fondue, S'mores, nachos and a grilled cheese sandwich on our roof for two hours to see how they'd cook.

KGW 7:11 PM. PDT August 03, 2017

