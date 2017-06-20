A Sarasota homeowner fights off five armed men using a board and then a machete.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Just before 5 a.m. last Thursday, dispatchers in Sarasota County, Fla., received a report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle in a home.

As deputies were responding, they learned that the homeowner had disarmed the suspect and was holding him until police arrived. Several other suspects had already fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspects coming on to a back porch. The victim first throws a chair at them, then starts swinging a board. He runs into his home, a suspect with a shotgun in pursuit.

The suspect then reappears. So does the victim holding a huge machete. Accomplices flee the scene and the suspect wit the shotgun is overcome by the victim, who tosses the shotgun away like a stick.

Deputies took five suspects into custody.

