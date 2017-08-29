WATCH: Coldplay dedicates song to Houston

KGW
Coldplay was forced to skip their Houston concert Friday night due to Hurricane Harvey. The band posted a heartfelt message to fans about postponing the show. 
 
Then Monday night, the British group sent their love to the city in a special song dedicated to Houston. 
 

